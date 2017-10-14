Paralympians join swimmers at second annual SportsAble gala

Paralympians were at the poolside to watch the second annual Para Swimming Galas organised by a team of SportsAble volunteers.

John Jenkins, a 1984 Paralympian and president of SportsAble, and Maidenhead’s Jeanette Chippington, a gold medallist at the 2016 Paralympics, cheered on swimmers.

Senior and junior galas took place at the Magnet Leisure Centre and Newlands School respectively.

Overall, 34 entrants of all abilities took part in the events, which focused on individual achievements rather than race times.

People with cerebral palsy, spina bifida and visual impairments were brought together to demonstrate their newfound talents in front of applauding friends and family.

Melissa Paulden from SportsAble said: “Many had a great deal to celebrate such as things like greater confidence levels and improved stroke and stamina ability, covering longer distances and feeling stronger.

“This is particularly true of the junior swimmers who, due to expert coaching and one on one volunteer support in the water, are learning to swim with SportsAble.”

The adults gala and junior gala took place last month.