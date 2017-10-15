Maidenhead Sea Cadet chosen as representative for Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire

Sea Cadet Jade Honke has been appointed as a cadet representative for the Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire.

Each year the Lord Lieutenant appoints four senior cadets across the Army, Sea Scouts, Air Training and Combined cadets.

Jade from Maidenhead Sea Cadets said: “Being a Lord Lieutenant Cadet is a massive honour and I feel excited and privileged to have been selected.

During my time at sea cadets we have progressed up the ranks and have enjoyed lots of activities, such as sailing, rowing, powerboating, offshore sailing, and also first aid.

“I would encourage young people to join as it gives them a chance to meet new people.”

Jade will accompany the Lord Lieutenant James Puxley on royal visits, awards ceremonies and official events.

Visit www.sea-cadets.org/maidenhead to find out more.