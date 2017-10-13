International cartoonist donates work to Maidenhead heritage centre

‘Start big and work down’ was the advice of an international cartoonist and broadcaster who donated some of his work to Maidenhead Heritage Centre on Tuesday.

Geoff Motley, from Pinkneys Green, has been drawing for more than 40 years and was originally inspired by a cartoon his late father introduced him to – Jon’s Two Types.

“He’d brought the cartoon book back from Italy where he’d served at the end of the Second World War,” said Geoff.

The comic was invented by John Philipin Jones whose cartoons chronicled the Italian campaign through a pair of battle hardened British officers who had their own brand of dry humour. Geoff’s career began in advertising before going on to create everything from greetings cards for High Street retailers to live action storytelling cartoons for children's television.

He also wrote and illustrated TV stories for the BBC and even presented his own weekly art show.

“I’m from the bulbous nose cartoon school,” he added, “I

always wanted to give the impression that if my cartoon characters bounced they would squash and stretch.

“My advice would be to start big and work down because then you can create a good simple flow.”