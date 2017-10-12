Workman left 'shocked' after thieves steal £1,000-worth of tools

More than £1,000-worth of tools were stolen from a van on Monday night.

Workman Steve Piper, 55, of Hargrave Road, Maidenhead, left his van parked outside his home at about 5pm on Monday and early the next morning discovered that most of his work tools had been taken.

The tools have been collected over about 30 years and Mr Piper uses them for his work which includes fitting kitchens, bathrooms and floors.

Some of them he had adapted himself and the thefts included a brand new tool of about £250.

Mr Piper has lived in the quiet cul-de-sac for 30 years and said he can not remember hearing of anything similar happening there.

“I can count the incidents that have happened in the last 30 years on one hand,” he said.

“I was a bit shocked, then I was angry and really annoyed that somebody had the audacity to do this.”

Steve, who was a police officer in Slough for 30 years, has reported the incident but is aware there is not much that can be done in cases like his.

He could not find any evidence of the doors being forced open so he does not know how thieves got in.

He said: “I managed a team of people for the last seven years of my service so I know it will be filed but without any CCTV or fingerprints there is nothing else they can do.”

He added that moving the tools from his car to home each night would take him an hour to do.

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.