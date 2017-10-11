Wed, 11
Emergency services attend 'fear for welfare' incident at multi-storey car park

Emergency services attended a ‘fear for welfare’ incident at a multi-storey car park by the Providence Place Sainsbury’s on Wednesday night.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) was called at about 7.30pm but was not needed and left at about 9.15pm.

A SCAS spokesman said Thames Valley Police safely removed a man.

A fire crew and a National Police Air Service helicopter also attended.

Thames Valley Police has been contacted for more information.

