Emergency services attend 'fear for welfare' incident at multi-storey car park

Emergency services attended a ‘fear for welfare’ incident at a multi-storey car park by the Providence Place Sainsbury’s on Wednesday night.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) was called at about 7.30pm but was not needed and left at about 9.15pm.

A SCAS spokesman said Thames Valley Police safely removed a man.

A fire crew and a National Police Air Service helicopter also attended.

Thames Valley Police has been contacted for more information.