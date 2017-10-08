Pets Corner: Meg and Ruby at CLAWS

Meg and Ruby, who are about four years old, came to CLAWS in 2014.

They had had a tough start in life and were terrified of humans.

Over the past three years a lot has changed. With expert care and lots of love and patience, they have become affectionate, gentle girls who, although still shy, enjoy being made a fuss of.

They are looking for a quiet, indoor home and need an owner who has had experience of nervous cats and who will have lots of time to spend with them.

They must be homed together.

For more details please call CLAWS on 01189 341699.