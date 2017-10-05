Tributes paid to Hungarian businessman who ran Craft Electronics

Tributes have been paid to a grandfather and businessman who fled a police state to start his own company.

Frank Kompanik, who came to the UK after escaping the Soviet crackdown in his native Hungary in the wake of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution, died at Wexham Park Hospital on Monday following treatment for leukaemia.

The 80-year-old spent half a century as one of the town’s best-known business faces.

Starting from a two-bedroom flat in Cookham Road, Maidenhead, in 1962, he built up his electrical and repair business, setting up Craft Electronics, which moved to Spencers Road in 1994. He decided to call it a day in 2012 aged 75.

But despite his official retirement, he still regularly took on repairs, working from the garage of his family home in Crescent Drive, where he lived for more than 50 years.

He met his wife Ima from Calabria, in Italy, and took her to Marlow Regatta on his motorbike for their first date.

The couple married in August 1961, a year before he started Craft Electronics.

He was also a founding member of the Lions Club of Maidenhead and a member of the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce for 25 years.

He is survived by his wife, four daughters and six grandchildren.

Remembering her father, Diana Wilkinson, his second daughter, said: “He was generous and always joking with everyone and at the chamber of commerce he was always into supporting small businesses.

“He also loved to travel and he used to do mum’s head in because every few months he would be booking another holiday.”

A funeral service is due to be held at St Joseph’s, Cookham Road, on October 12, at 10am.