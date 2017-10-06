Theresa May Christmas Card competition deadline extended by two weeks

The deadline for Theresa May’s Christmas card competition has been extended by two weeks.

It is open to children aged 11 and under who live in the Prime Minister’s Maidenhead and Twyford constituency, and sees children design her official Christmas card.

This year there is no set theme.

Entries should be marked ‘Theresa May’s Christmas Card Competition’ and sent to Maidenhead Advertiser, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL6 1HX.

Entries should also include the full name, age and school or organisation (such as brownies or cubs) of the entrant as well as a parent’s name, address and phone number. The closing date is now Thursday, October 19.