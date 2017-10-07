Modern slavery survey collects views in Maidenhead

As part of a nationwide campaign, a survey on modern slavery was carried out on Saturday.

Members of the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch of Soroptimist International set up a stall in the Nicholsons Centre.

They asked shoppers to fill in a survey to find out public perceptions of human trafficking and modern slavery.

The information will be used to shape future awareness campaigns.

It was organised by club member Jackie Paling, who said that she was ‘very happy’ with the number of people who took part.

She chose Maidenhead as the venue after arrests were made in connection with modern slavery in the town last month.