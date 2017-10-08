Peer presents prizes at Claires Court speech day

A former pupil and Lord was the guest speaker at the Claires Court Senior and Sixth Form Prize Giving and Speech Day.

The school welcomed around 900 pupils, parents, invited guests and staff to the event at the Magnet Leisure Centre on Thursday, September 21.

The afternoon’s celebrations honoured those in the school whose success and contribution over the previous academic year demonstrated outstanding commitment.

Lord James O’Shaughnessy enjoyed the heartfelt introduction from sixth former Todd Lindley, who read excerpts from his Claires Court school reports and letters from his mother to the then head, James Wilding – before presenting over 160 certificates and trophies.

Lord O’Shaughnessy later spoke of the need to combine academic learning with character education.

James Wilding, academic principal said: “Inviting Lord James O'Shaughnessy to Speech Day this year and hearing him speak was a great pleasure.

“He was incredibly engaging with our pupils and audience, sharing his thoughts on an effective education and how academic success is important and opens vital doors for higher education and employment alike.”