Dance school puts on show at Maidenhead Town Hall

10:30AM, Saturday 07 October 2017
Ballet, tap and musical theatre were just some of the dances on show from students at the Monica Larose Stage Door School of Dance.
More than 50 students showcased their skills at the Desborough Suite for two performances on Saturday.
Proceeds went towards a former parent of the school who is doing a parachute jump for the Alzheimer’s Society.
Vice principal Louise Dartnell said: “Miss Monica and I are very proud of all our students. They put a lot of hard work into their performances and it really delivered a most entertaining show.
“All the age groups worked well together and encouraged and supported one another throughout."
The school has been established for more than 35 years and meets at St Luke’s Church Hall in Maidenhead and at George VI day centre in Windsor.
