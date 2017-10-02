'Fantastic' turnout for 36th Maidenhead Boundary Walk

More than 600 people came together to walk the boundary of Maidenhead as part of an annual tradition.

The Boundary Walk, organised by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead, took place for the 36th time yesterday (Sunday).

Walkers of all ages gathered at Boulters Lock Car Park before making their way through Bray, Cox Green, Maidenhead Thicket and Pinkneys Green before returning to the starting point via Widbrook Common.

A total of 646 people took part in the 13-mile walk, raising money for individual charities as well as Rotary charities.

They included a group of more than 30 people walking in memory of boundary walk founding member and Maidenhead businessman Ramesh Kapur, who died in May after a short battle with Motor Neurone Disease. Together they raised more than £2,500 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

Walk organiser Jim Howles hoped the event would raise a total of £20,000.

“We have had a fantastic number of people this year, we tried a bit harder with publicity,” he said.

“I think people are interested in the exercise and it is a nice thing to do on a Sunday.

“We’ve had some really positive feedback.”