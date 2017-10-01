Talking Newspaper Association hosts annual get together

Volunteers who produce an audio version of the Advertiser for people with visual problems were joined by some of their listeners for an annual get together on Sunday.

The 33rd annual general meeting of the Maidenhead and District Talking Newspaper Association took place at the St Mark’s Methodist Church in Allenby Road.

Each week the charity records and sends out a audio version of the Advertiser to people across the area who would not otherwise get their local news. It also produces a monthly audio magazine. The service is provided free of charge.

Before the AGM musical entertainment was provided by Mister Singalong and Sons, who are regular performers at the Craufurd Arms and part of the Devine Buskers. During the meeting, chairman Diane Hayes said the charity continued to provide a much-needed service to the community despite a reduction in reading teams and sound recording engineers experienced in the last year. But she added new reading teams and engineers were in the pipeline.

She added: “All our readers are delighted by their local contact with the area through the weekly recordings of the Maidenhead Advertiser and a wider perspective provided by our monthly magazine.”

She thanked the charity’s large number of volunteers for their hard work and dedication, adding: “It’s not something to be undertaken lightly as it requires commitment throughout the year.”

She said: “We can look forward in confidence to the coming year in the knowledge our service is valued by the community and what we produce is well worthwhile.”

The Mayor and Mayoress, Cllr John and Mrs Margaret Lenton, also attended the meeting. The Mayor praised the ‘wonderful work’ of the charity and said that with an ageing of population the contribution of volunteers in the borough was ever more important.

The meeting was followed by a tea party for volunteers and listeners provided by Holyport WI.

If you are interesting in receiving the talking newspaper or joining its team of volunteers please contact Diane Hayes on 01628 631259.