Pets Corner: Poirot and Jasmine at the RSPCA

Poirot is a true Golden Oldie at around 12 years old.

Due to his age, the vet carried out what are known as geriatric blood tests, covering thyroid, kidney, liver etc plus FIV/FeLV and a heart scan which all came back clear.

He is a bit on the skinny side but his fosterer is working hard to build him up.

Poirot is affectionate and sweet, loves his food and a good lap to curl up on, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and has had flea and worm treatments.

It is likely, due to his age and the fact he is black and white that he will be overlooked by most, but he is healthy and will make a perfect companion for that one special family that adopts him, he just needs someone to give him a chance.

Pretty Jasmine came into RSPCA East Berkshire at the end of March heavily pregnant.

She soon produced four beautiful kittens who are in the process of being rehomed so now it’s her turn.

Jasmine would suit an experienced cat owner who understands a cat’s body language, she is loving and playful but will let you know when she has had enough.

She previously lived with other cats but would probably be happier as the only pet in a household.

Now spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, vet checked and given flea and worm treatments she is ready to find a new home.

To enquire about these cats or any animals in the care of East Berks RSPCA, visit www.rspca-eastberkshire.org.uk or call 07852 481079.