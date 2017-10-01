Thank you present for retiring Louis Baylis Charitable Trust administrator

After a decade of supporting the smooth running of the Advertiser’s Louis Baylis Charitable Trust, the man who has been its administrator has retired.

As a thank you for his hard work and dedication, Andrew Chitty was presented with a garden bench by trust chairman Peter Sands.

“As trust administrator his efforts were above and beyond what was required in the job description,” said Mr Sands.

“The trust has grown and developed during his tenure and a lot of that was down to his hard work. The trustees will miss his clear thinking and support and wish him well in his retirement.”

Mr Chitty, who lives in Maidenhead and is a former president of the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames, said it had been a privilege to be a part of the good work done by the trust.

The trust receives at least 80 per cent of the Advertiser’s operating profits which it distributes in grants to good causes. Founded in 1962, it has ploughed almost £6million back into our community