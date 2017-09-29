Complaints against Royal Borough up by 35 per cent

Complaints against the council rose by more than a third in the last financial year, a Royal Borough document has revealed.

It accepted 802 complaints against its directorates between April 2016 and March 2017, compared to 592 in 2015/16, an increase of 35 per cent.

Of last year’s complaints, 55 per cent were either fully or partially upheld.

That is an increase of 45 per cent on the previous year, which the report suggests may be due to the introduction of a ‘partially upheld’ category.

The leader of the council Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) said he was only aware of complaints in the Children’s Services department and wanted more time to read the document before commenting further.

He said: “I think, in the case of Children’s Services, there is the possibility of difficult conversations.”

Nearly two-thirds of complaints received by the Royal Borough were made against its Operations and Customer Services directorate.

The division, which handles tasks such as waste collection and parking enforcement,

received 527 complaints, an increase of 64 per cent on the previous year.

Of those, 43 per cent related to waste and recycling or parking enforcement. Combined, these accounted for 217 complaints.

A total of 36 per cent of complaints against the directorate were made because of an incorrect handling of a ‘situation’ or because services were being delivered at a lower quality than council policy.

Complaints about a lack of action or the council failing to respond to customers accounted for 15 per cent.

The Corporate and Community Services directorate received 175 complaints, up 25 per cent, and criticism of planning and trees services accounted for 77 per cent of those.

The Adult Services directorate and Children’s Services accounted for 12 per cent of complaints.

Children’s Services made the biggest improvement, recording 58 complaints, a 34 per cent decrease from 2015-16.

Fifty-four complaints and enquiries went to the Local Government Ombudsman, of which 48 have been decided on.

Six were upheld, an increase of two from last year. The remaining 42 were either not investigated or not upheld.

A total of 192 compliments were also received by the council – less than a quarter of the total number of complaints.