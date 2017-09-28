Archery coach found guilty of child sex offences

An archery coach who volunteered at SportsAble has been found guilty of a number of child sex offences.

Alan Clarke, 54, of White Paddock, was found guilty today (Thursday) of raping a child under 13, four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and one count of inciting sexual activity with a girl under 13.

The jury, which delivered their verdicts at Reading Crown Court, also found him guilty of indecent assault and indecency with a child.

He was found not guilty of one count of sexual assault of a child under 13.

Clarke had pleaded not guilty to all of the above charges.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and one of indecency with a child at the start of the trial.

He is due to be sentenced on Friday, November 10.