There is just one week left to enter Theresa May’s Christmas card competition.

It is open to children aged 11 and under who live in Theresa May’s Maidenhead and Twyford constituency, and sees children design her official Christmas card.

Last year the competition attracted almost 800 entries.

This year there is no set theme, and school classes and groups including brownies and scouts are encouraged to enter. Entries should be marked ‘Theresa May’s Christmas Card Competition’ and sent to Maidenhead Advertiser, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL6 1HX.

The suggested size is A5. Designs need to be bold and bright.

Entries should also include the full name, age and school or organisation of the entrant as well as a parent’s name, address and phone number. The closing date is Thursday, October 5.