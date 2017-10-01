Parents' charity concert raises more than £1,000

More than £1,000 was raised for cancer research when parents took to the stage for a charity concert.

Reverend Hutch and The Starskys is made up of seven dads and one mum, most of whose children have gone through Furze Platt Junior School.

On Saturday, September 9, they played to a crowd of more than 300 people at Maidenhead Town Hall.

It was the band’s second gig after it was set up about three years ago.

A bar was provided by community pub The Craufurd Arms.

The total raised was made up of £850 from ticket sales and a £150 donation from the pub.

Emily de Fraine, from the Craufurd, said: “The team were thrilled to be asked to be part of the event and would like to thank the Rebellion Brewery for the loan of the equipment, which made for a very successful evening.”