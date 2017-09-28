Maidenhead Boundary Walk set to take place this weekend

More than 500 people have signed up to take part in Sunday’s Rotary Boundary Walk.

They will set off between 9am-10.30am from Boulters Lock car park on the 13-mile route around the boundary of the old Maidenhead borough.

The event, run by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead, is a ready-made sponsored walk that allows participants to raise money for their own favourite charities or good causes.

All of the organisation of the event is done by Rotarians, who marshal the route and man road crossing points, so all participants have to do is register, raise sponsorship and take part.

It costs £3 per adult and 50p per child under 12, which covers administration costs, insurance and first aid cover.

It is possible to sign up on the day at the Boundary Walk control centre at Boulters Lock car park.

For more details about the event see www.boundarywalk.org.uk