Firefighters (and a dog) honoured at annual awards ceremony

Top firefighters and a dog were celebrated at an annual awards ceremony on Friday.

The ceremony, held in Reading, was organised by the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The prestigious title of Emergency Responder of the Year went to Maidenhead’s Martin Simmonds, for his role in bringing a difficult fire under control at a house under renovation in Bray last July.

“This is fantastic and rewarding recognition,” he said.

A certificate of merit went to Paul Adler, part of the Maidenhead station’s on-call retained section, for an impressive 14-year stretch without sickness or absence.

For 20 years’ service, Kevin Wood and Tony Threadgold were given the Long Service and Good Conduct medal.

Maidenhead’s station manager Lincoln Ball was given a certificate of special recognition for his part in raising £25,666 for the Grenfell Tower appeal.

Three-legged Yorkshire terrier Mr Pelucchi received a certificate for his support of fundraising events so that every county fire engine now has a pet oxygen therapy mask.