Sport themed mural designed by children at Boyne Hill Infant School

Winning designs by pupils make up a colourful tribute to sport in their school playground.

At the end of the summer term children at Boyne Hill Infant School in Rutland Road were invited to draw a sporting activity as part of a competition.

Copies of the winning creations were then painted on to a blank wall beside the sports pitch in the summer holidays by headteacher Jane Davies and school office manager Marianna James.

Designs include snowboarding, horse riding, basketball and Irish dancing.

Mrs Davies said: “The children were absolutely thrilled, especially seeing their own work.

“It took us four days to do and it was great fun, we loved it.”