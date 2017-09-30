GB hockey player visits pupils at Claires Court

A Great Britain hockey player and former pupil visited students at Claires Court to talk about the importance of working as a team.

Ellie Rayer visited the school in College Avenue to share some advice with young hockey players on Wednesday, September 20.

She spoke to girls from years five to nine, telling them how she balances her hockey career with her university studies at Loughborough.

The 21-year-old was selected for the GB hockey squad in January.

She said: “I know when I was at school how much I would have loved to have had an England hockey player talk about her journey, so I hope I have inspired the girls. I’ve done talks at schools, but it’s quite strange coming back to my old school.”