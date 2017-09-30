Delegates from Saint-Cloud visit Maidenhead for twinning trip

A three-day trip saw delegates from Saint-Cloud in France visit the town to mark 60 years of twinning.

Maidenhead was twinned with Saint-Clouid in1957 during a drive to forge new ties across the continent after the Second World War.

The Deputy Mayor of Saint-Cloud and the Association pour le Developpement des Echanges Internationaux — the town’s twinning committee — visited Maidenhead on Thursday, September 21.

They met with the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton, and enjoyed a tour of Maidenhead, including the regeneration sites, a cruise along the Thames to Windsor and a celebratory dinner in the Windsor Guildhall.

Cllr John Lenton said: “It was fantastic to welcome the delegation from Saint-Cloud.

“We have enjoyed 60 years of friendship with the Parisian suburb and events like this are essential to preserving and strengthening that bond.

“It was very challenging showing everything that makes our communities so special in just three days but deputy mayor Dominique Lebrun and the rest of the group were treated to some of the finest sights our borough has to offer.”

Maidenhead is also twinned with Bad Godesberg in Germany and Frascati in Italy, all of which have roads named after them in the town.