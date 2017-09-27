50th anniversary of Captain Scarlet to be celebrated at Maidenhead convention

Sci-fi fans will descend on Maidenhead as part of a convention celebrating Captain Scarlet and Gerry Anderson.

The popular puppet show continues to have a strong fan base, and Fanderson – named for its creator – is holding the event at the Manor Lane Holiday Inn.

The group was formed in honour of Gerry Anderson, who, along with his wife Sylvia, also created Thunderbirds.

Before those shows, Anderson worked at AP Films, which was based in Islet Park in Maidenhead before moving to Slough.

Among the attractions will be a Haynes manual with technical details on the vehicles from Captain Scarlet, by Sam Denham, a writer from Colnbrook.

The show was produced in the Slough Trading Estate and turns 50 on Friday having first aired on Friday, September 29 in 1967.

The event starts on Friday and ends Sunday.