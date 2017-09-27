Boxer holds fitness session for people with Parkinson's disease

A top boxer has been helping people with Parkinson’s disease manage the progressive neurological condition.

Dan Williams, from Maidenhead, was at SportsAble, in Braywick Road, on Friday to demonstrate some of his training techniques.

Members of an exercise and activity group for people with Parkinson's were shown punching and footwork drills that they can use in future sessions.

Asked why he thought boxing could help manage symptoms, Mr Williams said: “I would say mainly it’s about hand-eye coordination. You’re thinking about something all the time, you’ve got to have your mind focused, your hands in the right positions, have you got the right balance?

“There’s all kinds of things to think about, but it gets you focused in other ways too.

“Say, you’re doing nothing all day but you’re thinking about training later and without even knowing it you will be doing the movements at home you’ll need later.”