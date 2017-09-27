Urgent appeal for Royal British Legion members ahead of Poppy Appeal

An urgent appeal has been made for more members to join the Maidenhead branch of the Royal British Legion.

The group are holding an open day at the Conservative Club in York Road all day on Saturday in a bid to recruit new members to assist them in the Poppy Appeal campaign.

Ray Williams, secretary of the branch, said: “The purpose for which we exist remains as important as ever, and in order to maintain as wide coverage as possible we urgently need to recruit new members.”

He said many people believe the legion closed down 10 years ago after the Royal British Legion Club in Bridge Street became the Bridge Street Social Club, but in 2008 the group was relaunched and now meets in the Conservative Club.

He added: “Whilst the principal object of the branch remains to secure the funds required to maintain our commitment to the armed services, we do enjoy a social side of our activities, so not all work and no play.”

People who do not wish to become a members, but want to help out in the poppy appeal are also welcome to attend on Saturday