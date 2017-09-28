Prime Minister Theresa May visits Alexander Devine hospice building

Prime Minister Theresa May paid a special visit to the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice to get a progress update on the building on Monday.

The children’s hospice will be opening its doors early next year. Ground was first broken in August 2015 at the site in Woodlands Park.

Fiona Devine, co-founder of the charity said: “She (Mrs May) has been very supportive and it was great to have a one-to-one with her.

“She hasn’t seen it (the hospice) since its groundbreaking event in August 2015.

“We’ve still got some things left to do with the hospice, like fill the hydrotherapy pool and finish the garden.”

The Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service was set up by Fiona and John Devine in 2007, a year after their eight-year-old son Alexander died from a rare brain tumour.

The purpose-built facility, which will be the first children’s hospice in Berkshire, will include six child bedrooms, two adult suites, creative learning rooms and a hydrotherapy pool.

Even though the building is almost complete, Fiona says the charity is still in need of donations to keep the charity running, especially since the Brexit referendum.

She said: “Since Brexit we are really feeling it. Nationally charities are suffering. Our places for Windsor Half Marathon usually go in March and this year we still had places in mid-September.

“We have a great public high profile but we are still a very small charity and every penny helps.”

The next Alexander Devine event will be the Santa Dash and entries are now open for the 5k race around Windsor. It will take place on Sunday, November 26.

The charity is also looking for donations of pavement for the sensory garden which is being completed by Legoland.

Email fionad@alexanderdevine.org if you are able to donate.