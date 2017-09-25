Lifetime achievement award for Maidenhead Athletic Club coach

A grandmother who has spent more than 20 years helping to mould the sports stars of tomorrow has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

Barbara Stamp, of Compton Drive, Maidenhead, was surprised by hundreds of friends, family and other well-wishers to be presented with the gong by the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton (Con, Horton and Wraysbury), at Maidenhead Athletic Club, in Braywick Road, on Saturday.

The grandmother-of-three had just finished a training session with youngsters when she was given the council’s prize in recognition of 21 years service at the club.

“I’m very honoured,” she said, “it was completely unexpected and I don’t really feel I deserve it.

“It doesn’t just take one person to run a club, there’s a lot of people and a lot of coaches involved – it takes a big team effort.”

She added: “When my daughter started she was about nine and I just went to help out and ended up being a coach.

“The juniors hadn’t been long set up then and it was in its early stages of being set up and since then it’s gone from strength to strength.

“Back then we often didn’t know how many were going to turn up.”

The 61-year-old, who is also a teaching assistant at Courthouse Junior School, in Blenheim Road, shows little sign of slowing down her commitments, and still makes sure records of the clubs achievements are kept in meticulous order.

Helen Preedy, the Royal Borough's sports development manager, paid tribute to Barbara, saying 'critical volunteers' such as her were essential to the borough's sports clubs.

And this was echoed by Karen Jones, who nominated Barbara for the award, who added: “She has been so dedicated.

“She gives up 12 of her Sundays every year to do the official things and she comes straight from Sunday school on the mornings to help out at the club.”