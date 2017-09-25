In pictures: 164th Ploughing Match and Show

Dogs, birds of prey and perfect ploughing performances were among the highlights of an annual agricultural show.

More than 1,000 people were at Frogmore Farm, in Littlewick Green, for the Royal East Berkshire Agricultural Association’s Ploughing Match and Show yesterday (Sunday).

The event, now in its 164th year, saw competitors with a range of ploughs, including traditional horse-drawn ones and modern tractor techniques, go head-to-head to see who could create the perfect furrow.

Visitors were also able to watch the 75 entrants in the dog show be judged on categories including best puppy, most handsome and waggiest tail.

REBAA president Christopher Westacott, whose family has farmed at Littlewick Green since 1936 and whose parents were both also former presidents of the association, said: “It’s been a lovely day, the weather has been wonderful and everyone has worked so hard to get it right and get it ready.

“It’s wonderful to get everyone together and we hope it’s going to continue with all the younger people who are here today.”