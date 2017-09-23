Still time to submit entries for Theresa May Christmas card competition

It may only be September, but the competition to design the Prime Minister’s Christmas card has already been launched by the Advertiser.

The competition, open to children aged 11 and under who live in Theresa May’s Maidenhead and Twyford constituency, sees children design a card to be her official Christmas card.

Last year the competition attracted almost 800 entries, and designs featured Larry the cat, Christmas trees and leopard print shoes.

This year there is no set theme, so children can let their imaginations run free, but may take inspiration from Brexit, the election (including Lord Buckethead) or traditional Christmas themes.

The competition is a long-standing tradition between the Advertiser and Mrs May which dates back to her early years as the area’s MP.

School classes and groups including brownies and scouts are encouraged the enter the competition, and the judging will take place at a later date.

Mrs May said: “After last year’s overwhelming response, I am looking forward to seeing what designs the children will come up with this year.

“I am sure the standard will be as high as ever, and I know it will be a very difficult decision choosing the winner.”

Entries for the competition should be marked ‘Theresa May’s Christmas Card Competition’ and sent to Maidenhead Advertiser, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL6 1HX.

The suggested size is A5. Designs need to be bold and bright and preferably done in paint, felt tips or crayons as coloured pencils do not reproduce well when printed.

Two-dimensional designs are preferred as glitter and cotton wool do not work when printed.

Entries should also include the full name, age and school or organisation (such as a cub or brownie pack) of the entrant as well as a parent’s name, address and phone number.

The closing date for entries is Thursday, October 5.