Borough Local Plan consultation deadline approaches

There is less than one week left to submit comments to the Borough Local Plan (BLP) Regulation 19 consultation.

The BLP is a scheme which will run retrospectively from 2013 to 2032 and unites development policy for a range of areas, including housing, retail, employment and leisure.

Last month Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) said a BLP was ‘vital to the economic vibrancy of RBWM’ and urged residents to submit their comments.

He said: “We want the maximum possible participation at this Regulation 19 stage as together we build a borough for everyone.

“I encourage as many residents and stakeholders as possible to respond as we want to hear from you.”

RBWM Residents Action Group has also urged people submit their comments.

A spokesman said: “We urge you to respond since this plan which will harm our area and the character of our towns and villages, fails in its current form.”

The deadline for the consultation was extended by the council in August.

Submissions must be made by Wednesday, September 27. Visit www3.rbwm.gov.uk/blp for more information.