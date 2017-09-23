Golfers raise £15,000 for Reuben's Fight

Keen golfers took to the fairway on Friday, September 15, to raise money for three-year-old Reuben Virdee, who has a rare form of cancer, neuroblastoma.

The event raised at least £15,000 for Reuben’s Fight, which is raising money towards the child’s treatment.

In total 76 people took part in the event at Castle Royle Golf Club, Knowl Hill.

The event was organised by a group of friends who play golf together, including Reuben’s grandfather Roger Watson.

Reuben, from Furze Platt, Maidenhead, made an appearance and was driven around the course in a golf buggy.

The fundraising carried on into the evening with a disco, Indian drummers and a silent auction.

One of the organisers Tony Carney said: “We have exceeded expectations. We had aimed to make £10,000.

“It was a fantastic day we couldn’t have asked for it to go any better.”