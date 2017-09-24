Pets Corner: Merlin at TVAW

Merlin is a five-year-old recently neutered male.

Extremely friendly and very amenable, he is starting to learn how to play but hasn't quite got the hang of it yet.

He does take life a little bit too seriously but will soon discover how to chill in his own home once he is no longer plagued with ‘tomcat urges’.

Please call 0118 972 2082 if you are interested in giving Merlin a home.

Or visit TVAW’s website – www.tvaw.org.uk to see other cats needing homes.