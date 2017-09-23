Family raises money for muscular dystrophy charity at Maidenhead United game

A family of three from Shurlock Row raised money and awareness about muscular dystrophy at a Magpies game on Saturday.

Dean Yorke was diagnosed with the condition when he was just five years old.

Since then Dean and his father Jimmy, and mother Monica, have raised more than £35,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK, a charity that supports families and individuals living with muscle-wasting conditions.

Dean told the Advertiser: “It was the first time we’ve collected at a match.

“Everyone was really nice and they were generous.

“We would just like to thank Jon Adams, the Magpies’ chief executive, for making it happen.

“We collected £130-plus. Some of the money raised will go to our local Bracknell and Wokingham Muscular Dystrophy Group.

“The main aim is to find a cure, so it goes to research but 20 per cent is kept by our group to support people in the area who might need things like a wheelchair or an electric bed.”