Councillors to discuss children's services complaints and SEND failings

Almost half of all complaints about the council’s children’s services were fully or partly upheld last year.

According to the council’s latest Compliments and Complaints Annual Report, 58 complaints were submitted about the department, with almost a quarter of these relating to the ‘attitude and behaviour of staff’.

The findings of the report, which covers the 2016/17 financial year, are due to be discussed by councillors at tomorrow’s (Wednesday) meeting of the Children’s Services Overview and Scrutiny Panel, at Maidenhead Town Hall.

There were also 10 complaints sent to the Local Government Ombudsman, of which three were investigated further, but only one upheld. In the same period there were 35 compliments registered, which also saw a year-on-year reduction in the number of complaints received – down 34 per cent.

The panel is also due to debate the findings of a report on the borough’s Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) provision.

An investigation carried out by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission published on Friday, September 1, found parents faced a ‘continuing challenge’ to make sure their children receive the help and care they need.

There will also be an update on the efforts to outsource the Royal Borough’s children’s services.

On August 1 the council formally joined with Richmond and Kingston to join Achieving for Children (AfC), a community interest company which has taken on the role.