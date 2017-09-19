New performing arts group launches at Wargrave school

An opportunity for children to dance, act and sing their way onto the big stage was launched at The Piggott School.

Steppin Out opened at the school in Twyford Road on Thursday and offers children a chance to develop and encourage their love of performing arts.

It is the fourth venue the school’s principal Shelley Otway has secured to nurture talented young people in the area with classes for ages from three and a half up to 18 years.

Classes include everything from stage fighting, to jazz, tap and musical theatre.

Shelley now coaches over 300 students and has a string of dance and west end credits to her name.

“The schools just grow and grow,” she said.

“The buzz in the classes was amazing and I am so grateful to do what I love as a job.”

For more information visit http://www.steppinoutschool.co.uk/