In pictures: Maidenhead and Me competition entries go on display

Artists and photographers captured Maidenhead from their point of view as part of this year's Maidenhead and Me art competition.

The event, organised by the Maidenhead Civic Society, has been running since 2014 with the aim of encouraging people to show their appreciation for the town.

Photos and paintings picturing landmarks including Maidenhead Bridge and the Jubilee Clock Tower adorned the walls of Unit 43 in the Nicholsons Centre, next to Starbucks, on Saturday.

About 80 entries were received in total.

The Prime Minister Theresa May made a special appearance to hand out prizes to the winners while also taking time to view the different entries.

During her speech, she told the audience that the people of Maidenhead made it a ‘wonderful’ place to live.

She said: “The competition makes people think about what Maidenhead means to them and that's hugely important. Maidenhead is changing but remains a great place to be and is a hugely dynamic town.”

Bob Dulson, chairman of the Maidenhead Civic Society, said: “Sometimes I think it’s good for people to appreciate where they live and what it’s like to live here.

“It’s about trying to inspire people to think about where they live.

He added: “With all the things around the world that are going on, I told the Prime Minister we really appreciated her making the effort.”

The competition is supported by the Advertiser, The Louis Baylis Trust, Enjoy Maidenhead, Nicholsons Centre, Art on the Street and Boville's art shop.

The exhibition runs until Saturday, September 30. It will be open from 10am-4pm Wednesdays to Fridays and 11am-4pm on Sunday.