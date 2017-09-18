Artists open up their studios for Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail

A close-up look at artists in their creative space was on offer during the Cookham & Maidenhead Arts Trail.

The two-day event, on Saturday and Sunday, saw professional artists living in the area throw open the doors of their studios to the public.

Venues included the Nicholsons Centre and Norden Farm as well as private studios scattered across the trail.

Kirsty Brooks, of School Lane, was one of the exhibitors who showcased her work during the event.

The 44-year-old specialises as an architectural glass artist and has had her artwork featured at the University of Oxford and London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital.

She set up shop at her mum’s garage studio in Oaken Grove and gave the art-loving public an insight into the creative process by displaying samples of her work from recent projects.

Kirsty told the Advertiser: “There’s a lot of creative people in the area and I think the town is engaged in the arts.

“It would be nice to see Maidenhead and Cookham embracing the arts even more because people really seemed to enjoy coming to see us at work in an open studio.”

A display of all the exhibitors work will be at Norden Farm until Sunday.