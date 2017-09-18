Residents have their say on Maidenhead regeneration at drop-in event

Housing developer Countryside met with residents to discuss its plans for the multi-million pound redevelopment of Maidenhead town centre.

The company saw off competition from the likes of Shanly Homes and Berkeley Homes back in April as it was selected as the council’s joint-venture partner for four sites in the town.

More than 700 people attended the drop-in event, which ran from Thursday to Saturday in the Nicholsons Centre, to ask questions about the proposed redevelopment at West Street, York Road, Reform Road and St Cloud Way.

Proposals from Countryside include creating a new public square at the York Road site, which will connect the existing civic buildings with the improved York Stream.

It also wants to reconnect Kidwells Park with Maidenhead town centre by creating better green links between the two locations.

In total, the developer plans to build 1,200 homes at the four sites, with a provision of 30 per cent affordable housing.

Zoe Mulholland, senior development manager at Countryside, said: “We are not a high end developer.

“A huge part of our market is houses under £600,000 and if properties are under that price it enables you to use the Help to Buy scheme.

“What’s great for us is Countryside has the funds in place ready to go and the council have the land that is available.”

Planning applications for York Road and West Street are expected to be lodged in spring net year which could see work begin by the winter.

Judi Jeffries, 64, of Bray Court, was one of 600 residents who visited the drop-in session over three days.

She said: “I think Maidenhead has so many positives but the town centre does need regeneration.

“I think some of the ideas about creating open areas in the town are going to improve how things look.”

Council leader Simon Dudley added: “There’s been a lot of talk about regeneration and we want people to engage with us so we can create the kind of town that they want.”

Another consultation event will be held in January.