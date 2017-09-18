'Festival feeling' for Maidenhead Town Show

A ‘festival feeling’ was in the air as the Maidenhead Town Show took place in the town centre on Saturday.

Craft stalls lined the town hall lawn offering a range of quirky goods from handmade cards to fused glass Christmas decorations.

The town’s news amphitheatre hosted live music and dance throughout the afternoon, including a performance by Sanders Street Dance.

The event was organised by Craft Coop, a social enterprise which aims to encourage creativity and crafts in the town.

People had the chance to enter a range of competitions including the best Victoria sponge and biggest marrow.

Pooches were also put through their paces during a dog show, with prizes up for grabs in categories including handsomest dog and waggiest tale.

The show left its previous base at the High Street to make use of the lawn outside of the town hall and the amphitheatre this year.

Deborah Jones, a director at the Craft Coop, said: “The new location made the event a bit more cohesive and there’s been a really nice festival feeling about the place.”