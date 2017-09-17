Pets Corner: Saskia, Sapphire and Sylvester at Maidenhead Cat Rescue

These three lovely kittens are still patiently waiting for their forever home.

A combination of a faulty telephone line and the end of the holiday season meant that Maidenhead Cat Rescue has received very few enquiries about them and has been unable to find loving homes for them yet.

Now five months old, pretty black and white female Saskia, her cute black sister Sapphire and their handsome black brother Sylvester have been in the care of Maidenhead Cat Rescue since they were just a few days old.

Born outdoors to a semi-feral mother they have been carefully hand handled by dedicated foster carers and will make wonderful family pets.

They are affectionate and lovable, ready to play and to take their place in the family home.

They are now finding their pen safe but dull, and want to explore the wider world with a new loving owner who will give them lots of cuddles and playtime.

The charity would like to home two of the kittens as a pair with the remaining one as a single if possible.

They would prefer a home with no young children or dogs and with patient owners who will allow them time to settle.

They are all fully vaccinated, and have had flea and worm treatment. They have also been microchipped and neutered.

If you are able to offer the forever home these three kittens are looking for, please give Maidenhead Cat Rescue a call on 01628 620909 or contact us on Facebook at Maidenhead Cat Rescue.

We ask for a donation of £85 per kitten to cover vets fees and a home visit will be required. Maidenhead Cat Rescue is a registered charity.

More information can be found on Facebook under Maidenhead Cat Rescue or email on maidenhead.cats@hotmail.co.uk