Clivemont Road plans could see more than 100 homes created

Plans involving two existing buildings have been put forward which could see more than 100 homes created in Clivemont Road.

Three separate planning applications relating to SDL International Globe House have been submitted to the Royal Borough by Montreaux Ltd, which owns Globe House.

The first application (17/02600/ CLASSM) seeks to change the use of part of the ground floor into a nursery. The second application (17/02599/CLASSO) seeks to change the use of the building from office use to residential. It proposes 70 units be created over the ground and first floor.

In the cover letter, the applicant says: “We consider that the provision and conversion of the existing office floorspace to a reduced 70 apartments, in a sustainable location, will not give rise to any transport, contamination, noise or flood risk issues.”

A third application (17/020602/ CLASSO) seeks to change the use from office to residential.

It is not clear why three separate plans have been submitted.

A decision is expected to be made by Friday, October 27.

A separate application (17/02538/FULL) by Campmoss Property Company Limited has been submitted for the construction of 101 apartments for the redevelopment of Clivemont House in Clivemont Road.

There would be eight three-bed flats, 60 two-bed flats and 33 one-bed flats with lower ground and floor parking.

A decision is expected to be made by Wednesday, December 6.