Reduced train service from Maidenhead this weekend

A reduced train service will run from Maidenhead this weekend due to electrification works.

A revised train service will run between London Paddington and Maidenhead and there will be no trains from Reading to Maidenhead after 2pm on Saturday and all day Sunday.

There will also be no trains between Twyford and Henley-on-Thames.

This is so Network Rail can test the overhead wires in the area, which will impact all Thames Valley and high speed services.

Replacement buses will run between Maidenhead, Twyford, Reading and Didcot Parkway and Slough and Theale.

They will also run between Twyford, Wargrave, Henley-on-Thames and Shiplake.

Train tickets will be valid from Reading to London Waterloo, and from High Wycombe to London Marylebone.

Visit www.gwr.com/travel-updates/planned-engineering/reading2017 for more information.