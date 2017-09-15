Tributes paid to window cleaner and D-Day veteran

A veteran of the D-Day landings in Normandy who cleaned windows in Maidenhead High Street for more than 50 years has died.

James Brandon, 92, passed away on Thursday after a three-year battle with cancer.

His son Stephen said: “He survived a lot longer than they thought he would, he was a fighter, a strong man.”

James grew up in Penyston Road and went to Alwyn Infant School then onto Gordon Road Secondary.

At the outbreak of the Second World War he joined the Royal Navy.

As a naval seaman, he manned a gun on one of the landing crafts on D-Day.

“He didn’t talk about it much but it was something that stayed with him,” said Stephen.

After the war he returned to Maidenhead and settled in Badger Close with his wife Ivy.

It was here where Stephen, 52, grew up with his brother David, 63, and sister Janette, 62.

“He was amazing really, he always put his family first and found time to take us on holiday,” Stephen said.

“Even as I've got older he was always there for me.”

After the war James worked as a woodworker before setting up his own window cleaning business in the High Street in around the late 50s.

He continued to work after his diagnosis before a hip injury forced him to hang up his cloth.

“It was a big part of his life, he would stop and chat to everyone, he really loved his job,” Stephen added.

Stephen’s brother David started working in the business in the 80s and still does today.

In 2013 James and Ivy celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with a message from the Queen.

“He was a real family man so he was very proud of that,” added Stephen.

Jim leaves behind four grandchildren and seven foster grandchildren, plus seven great grandchildren.

The funeral is scheduled for the first week in October.