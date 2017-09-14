Council leader hits back at claim Maidenhead regeneration is 'years behind its neighbours'

‘By this time next year, there will be cranes everywhere,’ according to council leader Simon Dudley, following claims the regeneration of Maidenhead is ‘years behind its neighbours’.

Concerns were raised by Advertiser readers as a new developer was announced for The Landing project – a major retail, office and residential complex planned for the Broadway triangle.

Commenting on Facebook, Tameena Hussain said: “RBWM is years behind its neighbours, High Wycombe and now Bracknell. By the time this is built in 2050 it’ll look outdated.

“Why on earth does it take this council forever to make things happen?”

Simon Johnstone said: “Maybe Maidenhead should follow suit from nearby Bracknell whose town centre was totally rebuilt.”

Last week saw the opening of The Lexicon in Bracknell, a £240m regeneration scheme which includes 80 new shops and restaurants, and a 1,300-space multi-storey car park provided by Bracknell Forest Council.

Cllr Dudley (Con, Riverside) has said Maidenhead residents should start to see regeneration as early as next year.

He said: “I visited the Lexicon when it was being developed, it’s very impressive but we’ve got to move forward to compete. The town has got to do that. We have a huge amount going on.

“Bracknell has done a good job, but it took them a long time to do it. We are a little behind them on it.

“Bracknell is never going to have Crossrail. Maidenhead is going to have a huge advantage given its transport links.

“Maidenhead is really about to change here. We just now want people to be aware. It’s going to be transformative.

“In the race, Maidenhead will be well ahead by the early part of 2020s.”

He said two planning applications were expected to come to council by the first half of 2018

including the joint venture sites of West Street and York Road, as well as the new Broadway car park, which will cost the council £34m and include 1,500 spaces.

He said: “Next year we will have Shanly’s Colonnade, a planning application for Braywick Leisure Centre and possibly The Landing could be started next year.”

Last week it was announced that developer HUB had been chosen by landowner Smedvig to take The Landing development forward.

It will work alongside London and Aberdeen, which received outline planning permission for the £250m scheme in October 2015.

A start date for it is yet to be announced.