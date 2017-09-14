Reuben's Fight fundraising passes £200,000 mark

A little boy with a rare cancer returned home after seven weeks in hospital as a fundraising campaign for him broke the £200,000 mark.

Reuben Virdee, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in December, was treated in John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford where he received high dose chemotherapy and stem cell transplants.

The three-year-old, who loves Spider-Man and dancing, is now back at home in Furze Platt.

Fundraising campaign Reuben’s Fight was set up following his diagnosis to pay for additional treatment for him.

His mum Jess, 35, said: “From about week two he was confined to his room.

“He felt quite poorly and his blood counts had dropped so he had no immunity.

“As he started to feel better he was struck with VOD (veno-occlusive disease), a liver disease.

“That was probably the worst point of the whole situation because we felt like he’d come through the worst.”

The family is back together at home this month after all sleeping in different places over the summer.

Jess and husband Kulwant spent time at the hospital in Oxford while little brother Hari, 11 months, was looked after by Jess’ parents back in Maidenhead.

The next stage of treatment for Reuben is radiotherapy which is due to start next month.

Since coming back home, he has been busy seeing friends, playing with Hari and his toys, baking and dancing to Faithless in his living room.

The fundraising aim for Reuben’s Fight, which is managed by friends of the family, is £250,000 with the total currently standing at more than £207,000.

“It is amazing, I just thought it was impossible,” said Jess.

“It is such a nice thing for us to focus on because everything happening with Reuben is so overwhelming.

“We’ve been able to concentrate on the lovely things people are doing, it is also much nicer to be overwhelmed with the love and support of people.”

The relapse rate for neuroblastoma is 80 per cent. With the money raised Jess and Kulwant hope to take Reuben to America to take part in clinical trials.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/xtkdkh4y-reubens-fight