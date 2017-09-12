Tue, 12
Fire at Maidenhead home started by faulty light fitting

A faulty light fitting caused a fire at  house in St Luke’s Road earlier today.

Crews from Slough and Maidenhead Fire Stations were sent to the scene at about 12pm.

When they arrived the fire was out but firefighters found a small electrical fault in a light fitting.

They isolated the electricity and handed over to an electrician. Crews were on scene for about 30 minutes.

