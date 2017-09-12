Salvation Army hosts family picnic in Grenfell Park

A family picnic was held in Grenfell Park on Sunday by the Maidenhead Salvation Army as a way to reach out to the community.

The charity’s annual Picnic in the Park event aims to bring the community together and to showcase the work it does.

The family fun day included live music, face painting, balloon modeling, craft stalls, a pop-up clothes shop and more.

Maidenhead Street Angels were also there giving out information on the service.

Event organiser and Salvation Army church leader Kim Wilson told The Advertiser: “It’s been good despite the weather.

“What we’ve been trying to do is connect with the community and show people thanks.

“We just wanted to do a free event for the community.”

About 200 people came to the park in Grenfell Road throughout the day.

Homeless people who normally enjoy free meals provided by the Salvation Army were also invited to eat at Sunday’s picnic.