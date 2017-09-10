Pets Corner: Abbey at CLAWS

When Abbey, then aged about four, came to CLAWS in the summer of 2014 she was deeply traumatised. She had had no interaction with humans and rejected any attempt to connect with her.

Over the last three years there has been some improvement but she has remained very shy.

Recently she was put in a pen on her own and the change was amazing. She started to greet her carers and wanted fuss. It was not long before she was out taking an interest in what was going on around her.

Abbey needs a quiet indoor home with an experienced owner who has lots of time to spend with her and will let her settle into her new environment at her own pace.

For more details call CLAWS on 01189 341699.